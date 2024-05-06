Man caught driving unregistered and uninsured car while his licence is cancelled

A 27-year-old has taken home a large fine after he was found driving an unregistered, uninsured car while his licence was cancelled.
Zac Gibson, of Oxley Circle Dubbo, was found guilty in his absence of drive while licence cancelled, use unregistered motor vehicle on road, use uninsured vehicle on road, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
Court documents say on October 15, 2022 Gibson's P2 licence was cancelled.
At 10.10pm on Sunday, December 31, 2023 police were patrolling Baird Drive, Dubbo and saw a station wagon drive past them.
Police activated warning lights, causing Gibson to pull over for a random roadside breath test at the intersection of Mackenzie Street and Howard Avenue.
Police approached the car and saw Gibson sitting in the drivers seat with no other passengers.
Police told Gibson he was being stopped for the purpose of a random roadside breath test.
When asked for his licence, he said, "I don't have it on me" and instead provided the officers with his name and date of birth.
He returned a negative breath test.
Police conducted some checks that revealed his licence had been cancelled.
When questioned by police he agreed he didn't hold a NSW driver licence. Checks on the car also revealed registration expired on October 10, 2023.
When asked about the registration, he said he was unaware of the expiration.
Police informed Gibson a future court attendance notice would be issued and Gibson left on foot.
Gibson had his licence disqualified for six months and was fined $750.
