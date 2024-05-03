Panthers' halves suspended, seven players charged after dramatic opening round

The Peter McDonald Premiership has returned with a bang as six players have copped suspensions in the first two weeks of the competition.
Seven players were charged after fiery derby clashes at Bathurst and Dubbo during last weekend's opening round.
Bathurst Panthers will be out each of their starting halves for this weekend's clash with Dubbo CYMS while local rivals St Pat's are also in need of a new face at five-eighth.
Panthers' number six Nick Tillburg and his St Pat's counterpart Aaron Mawhinney were both sent-off following a melee late in the first half of last weekend's all-Bathurst clash. They were both subsequently hit with grade two striking charges.
Mawhinney successfully had his downgraded at the judiciary and will only miss this weekend's game at Parkes while Tillburg took an early guilty plea and will now miss two games.
Panthers halfback and major off-season signing Josh Merritt received a grade one striking charge and will also miss the CYMS match after taking an early guilty plea.
Given Panthers were already without big man Brady Cheshire after he was suspended for two weeks for a high shot in the April 20 win over Lithgow, the side's depth will be tested against the defending premiers.
St Pat's veteran Jake Anlezark was the other player charged following the derby after he was sent-off late on for a high shot.
Anlezark pleaded not guilty to a grade two high tackle and was successful in avoiding a suspension.
Shaquille Gordon and James Stanley will both spend time on the sideline after the Dubbo derby but Filisione Pauta is free to play despite being sent off.
Macquarie's Gordon will miss two games after taking the early guilty plea following a grade two high tackle charge.
Stanley will miss the Panthers game after taking the early guilty plea following a grade one striking charge. The CYMS prop had been sin-binned late on during his side's derby loss to the Raiders.
The versatile Pauta had been given his marching orders late in the first half after a high shot on Ratu Roko, but he successfully downgraded a grade two high tackle charge.
Pauta has been named to take on Mudgee but he was handed a suspended penalty for 12 months.
