Knuckle dusters found on a night out at the Macquarie Inn

Katelyn Miller, 24, of West Dubbo was found guilty in her absence to possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, May 1.
Documents tendered to the court say at at 5pm on Monday, February 26, 2024 police were conducting a walk through of the Macquarie Inn on Wheelers Lane.
Police entered the gaming room when they saw a man hand something to Miller who put it down the front of her shirt.
The man tried to avoid interaction with police by walking away.
Because of the suspicious behaviour, police approached Miller and spoke with her about what the two of them were doing.
Miller told the police the man had passed her his phone.
When the police asked for identification from Miller, she pulled out the phone she said was handed to her and showed police her photo identification.
Due to the suspicious behaviour, the police had cause to believe Miller had received something from the man she shouldn't have.
Police conducted a search on both the man and Miller.
When police searched the handbag Miller had at the time, they found a purse which contained a set of knuckle dusters wrapped in blue electrical tape.
Miller was hesitant in providing information as to what they were and where she got them from.
She then said she received them from a friend the day before.
Miller was fined $500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.