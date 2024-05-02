'It brings people together': The rugby club helping a town grieve and recover

During a normal week, the biggest concern around the Forbes Rugby Club is ensuring the lines are marked and the fridges are well-stocked for the upcoming home game.
It couldn't have been more different in recent days and the reason showcases the important role the club and others like it play in the local community.
Forbes Rugby Club is hosting three funerals in the space of a week after a fortnight which has rocked the town of 9000 people.
The national spotlight has been on Forbes after young mum Molly Ticehurst was tragically killed, allegedly at the hands of an ex-partner already on bail for assault charges, last week.
That came just days after the death of Central West rugby union legend and former Tongan international Heamani Lavaka on April 22, while 23-year-old motorsport driver Jeremy Hodges, from nearby Bogan Gate, died in a car crash on April 6.
Ticehurst's funeral was on Thursday, May 2, with Hodges' on Friday and then Lavaka's the following Monday.
The rugby club was not only chosen for its community connection but also because of its ability to host the huge numbers expected for each service.
"The community has been pretty shaken but, at the same time, I don't think I've seen it stronger in terms of everyone standing together," Forbes Rugby Club president Sam Parish said.
"As much as everyone may be shaking in their boots, it's definitely made everyone link arms together and stand together."
That unity was clear to see at the Forbes Platypi's home match last weekend.
A crowd more than double what is normally seen at Grinstead Oval was in attendance.
A minute's silence was held before the women's game and the men's first grade match, not only Ticehurst and Lavaka, but also the late father of visiting Bathurst Bulldogs captain, Peter Fitzsimmons.
Armbands of purple and black were also worn by players from both clubs across every grade.
Lavaka had coached the Platypi to a drought-breaking Blowes Cup premiership win in 2017 and members of his family were at the ground for an emotional pre-game ceremony.
While Ticehurst wasn't directly involved with rugby, her role as a childcare worker connected her to a huge amount of players and club members.
Being part of a rugby club which is doing a small part in uniting people is a proud moment for Parish and all involved in the Platypi.
"It brings people together, it doesn't matter what the sport is," Parish said.
"It's sad that it takes a tragedy to bring it out but this is a good reminder and it's started a lot of good conversations or provided a shoulder to lean on."
Ticehurst's death has sparked outrage across the country and led to widespread calls for changes to bail laws and domestic violence response.
The Forbes community and so many others did their part on Wednesday when they answered the call of the 28-year-old's family and friends to leave their front lights on to honour the young mum.
From front verandahs, to the council chambers and Spicer Oval, the home of the Forbes Magpies rugby league club, lights shone to highlight the magnitude of the loss, while social media was flooded with the #lightsonforMolly and #hernameisMolly hashtags.
"Some of the images I've seen, Forbes was lit up like a big fire display," Parish said.
"It was like a bonfire across Forbes. I don't think I've ever seen it brighter.
"There were so many people who did that for Molly and it was amazing."
Parish said there were so many rugby clubs which had been touched by Lavaka, but "the whole nation had been touched by Molly's case".
He added his club would continue to show its support and was hopeful it could play a small role in driving change.
"There were conversations around the ground saying 'what can we do?' for the Mollys of the world and to stop this happening again and I think that's amazing," Parish said.
"It's sad that tragedy has to start these conversations ... but it has started those conversations and I think that's really, really healthy.
"There's flow-on effects for a community, not just a club. That can flow across the whole region and that's phenomenal, I think.
"That shows the power of rugby and the power of sport, it can bring a lot of people together in good times and in tragedies.
"I've had a few people come up to me that I know who knew Molly well. I never knew that but they were involved with the club and knew her well and they came up to me and that's fine with me.
"I just listen and give that support. We always say we're a club that is here for you. It's amazing and it opens your eyes to how much a club can be."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.