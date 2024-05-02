Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It brings people together': The rugby club helping a town grieve and recover

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated May 3 2024 - 10:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

During a normal week, the biggest concern around the Forbes Rugby Club is ensuring the lines are marked and the fridges are well-stocked for the upcoming home game.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.