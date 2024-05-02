What's on in Dubbo and surrounds this weekend?

Hello,
What's on this weekend?
On Friday and Saturday, Coonabarabran will hold its second science fiction themed Dark Sky Awakens Festival. The festival has had an insteresting, short, history, starting just before the pandemic.
If music is more your thing you can check out the Western Plains Jazz Festival at Dubbo Golf Club. From Friday night to Sunday afternoon the festival will feature a host of jazz bands and musicians. Entry is free.
At Wellington it's show weekend. The 148th Annual Wellington Show takes place on Friday and Saturday.
What will the weather look like?
Friday will be partly cloudy with a top of 21 degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. It will be followed by a cooler weekend. We're expecting a cloudy day on Saturday, with an expected maximum of 17 then 19 on Sunday.
What else are we looking forward to?
Friday May 3 to Sunday, May 5 - Drama Club Dubbo Presents Bye Bye Birdie at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Saturday, May 4 - Dubbo Farmers Market at Macquarie Lions Park
Saturday, May 4 - Dubbo Uniting Church's high Tea, Round the Kitchen Table at Wesley Community Centre
Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12 - 2024 Dubbo Show at the Dubbo Showground
Friday, May 17 - Arj Barker sets out to answer some of Life's Biggest Questions with The Mind Field at Dubbo RSL Club
Saturday, May 25 - Fourteen at Dubbo Regional Theatre
Have a good weekend!
