Ready for action and entertainment at the Dubbo Show

May 6 2024 - 9:00am
Enjoying Sideshow Alley are Chase Sultana, Britt and Harper Sultana and Jen Ferguson. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Following a fantastic event in 2023 which saw over 29,000 people come through the gates to enjoy the celebrations of the 150th Dubbo Show, this year promises to be even bigger and better. There will be plenty of entertainment, action, and displays for all people young and old at the 2024 Dubbo Show. Traditional show lovers will once again be greeted by the familiar sights, sounds and smells of flower displays and fresh cooking in the pavilion, with amazing artworks and stunning photography lining the walls.

