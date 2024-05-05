Ready for action and entertainment at the Dubbo Show

Following a fantastic event in 2023 which saw over 29,000 people come through the gates to enjoy the celebrations of the 150th Dubbo Show, this year promises to be even bigger and better. There will be plenty of entertainment, action, and displays for all people young and old at the 2024 Dubbo Show. Traditional show lovers will once again be greeted by the familiar sights, sounds and smells of flower displays and fresh cooking in the pavilion, with amazing artworks and stunning photography lining the walls.
Animals feature prominently across the three days with horse events taking centre stage through a variety of riding competitions, showjumping, harness racing and more. Our canine companions will also be able to showcase their talents with the dog high jump, yard dog trials, and show dog events always proving popular.
Studs and breeders will have their best of the best on display in the sheep and cattle judging, while other competitions include pigs, poultry and other birds. Be sure to check out the Pet Parade and other novelty events to see our furry friends show their skills.
For those looking for a little more action, 'people power' will be a highlight of the Show with the woodchopping and shearing competitions set to be hotly contested with entrants travelling from across the region to find out who is the quickest. The Young Farmers Challenge and Junior Young Farmers Challenge will also be fantastic to watch with men and women, boys and girls, battling it out through a range of tasks including fencing, carting hay, fire fighting, and more, to see which teams will take home the 2024 titles.
The Beaut Ute competition is sure to get some engines running with some amazing categories to enter including Best B&S Ute, Best Chicks Ute, Best Themed Ute, and crowd favourite Best Classic or Vintage Ute. The Demolition Derby will also draw a passionate crowd with the guarantee of some vicious vehicles and some very creative driving to determine who is the last man standing.
With so much free entertainment at hand, visitors need to make sure they take them time to visit Sideshow Alley for all the usual thrills on offer. Showbags will once again be a must have with an amazing range on offer to suit every interest, and of course who could miss the opportunity to grab a Dagwood Dog or Chip on a Stick for a snack. You can also take the chance to grab some discounted ride tickets thanks to the Showmen's Guild of Australia. Save money and time at this year's Show by pre-purchasing your ride tickets, paying just $25 for a sheet of 30 $1 tickets.
There will be a number of feature attractions across the weekend liftin the Show to a whole new level. Friday night will see Boardy's Bar fire up to the sounds of Furnace and the Fundamentals, while Saturday night visitors can catch the Viper Creek Band along with Tanya Andrews. Street entertainment includes stilt walkers, Dinkum Dinosaurs, Pooka the Clown, and Emma and the Fiercettes, while people can also join the fun in the Great Lego Building Challenge.
To view the full 2024 Dubbo Show schedule, buy tickets, and to find out more, visit www.dubboshow.org.
