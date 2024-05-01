On The Ball: Schein adding the polish to exciting Macquarie outfit

When Glen Schein took part in the inaugural season of the revamped Western Premier League, some of his current teammates were still in the early days of their junior careers.
Schein played for Macquarie United in 2020, when the side made the grand final, and 2021 before dropping back to play in the local Dubbo competition.
Now, he's back on the regional stage and providing the type of much-needed experience which could take a youthful Macquarie side to the next level.
"It's been good, I've enjoyed it," Schein said of his return to the regional competition.
After a disastrous 2022 campaign which featured just two wins, a Macquarie United side featuring a core group of exciting and talented teenagers returned to the finals last year.
For all that success, new captain-coach and former National Premier League (NPL) player Jamie Lobb wanted more experience in his lineup.
Schein is one of the older heads who's returned and the results are clear to see.
After a heavy 6-2 loss to the Dubbo Bulls in round one, Macquarie has responded in style. Three victories in a week has the side currently sitting in second spot on the ladder behind the unbeaten Bathurst 75.
"We had that transition period and most of those boys like Bailey Auld and Ethan Letfallah were only 16 and thrown in the deep end a little," Schein said.
"But now they're really stepping up and obviously they're growing, physically and mentally, and they're starting to understand the game a bit more.
"It's been good to see their development. They're obviously taking everything on board and they've got a long future ahead of them in the game of football."
While the young players have taken many of the plaudits, Schein has received plenty of praise from Lobb.
A central midfielder who keeps things ticking over, Schein has been a consistent performer in the middle of the park and set a standard for his teammates to follow.
After the loss to Bulls, Macquarie responded by beating defending premiers Orange Waratahs 2-1 on their own turf, before downing Orana Spurs 2-0 in a midweek Dubbo derby, and then a 3-2 win over Parkes Cobras was recorded on Saturday, April 27.
"There's a few older heads just to steer the boys around in the middle of the paddock," Schein said.
"I just do what I can and help out where I'm needed. It's been nice coming back into the competition."
While the three successive wins have made others sit up and take notice, it's what is expected within the Macquarie camp.
"We gave ourselves a target of nine points during that week," Schein said.
"Three games in a week was obviously a bit tough but to get those three wins was good."
Macquarie United next welcomes Panorama FC to Dubbo on Saturday.
The competition's two winless teams.
Orana Spurs and Parkes are both at the bottom of the ladder but will aim to change that on Saturday.
Spurs are back at home for a derby clash with a Bulls side which is coming off the bye while Parkes, who has conceded a huge 16 goals in three games, is expected to be much stronger at home when it takes on Waratahs.
Bathurst 75: 10 points
Macquarie United: 9
Panorama FC*: 6
Dubbo Bulls**: 4
Orange Waratahs*: 3
Orana Spurs*: 0
Parkes Cobras*: 0
* game in hand
* two games in hand
