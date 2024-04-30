Samurai sword, machete, blade and kitchen knife found in police pursuit

A samurai sword, a machete and a kitchen blade were just some of the knives found in a ute that crashed into a fence after a police pursuit in the Dubbo CBD.
About 9.15am on Monday, April 29, 2024 officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attempted to stop a ute on Wingewarra Street, Dubbo.
When the ute failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated.
A short time later the ute left the road and crashed into a fence on Macquarie Street.
The driver fled on foot and was arrested a short time later. The passenger remained in the car and was also arrested.
Officers searched the vehicle and found knuckle dusters, kitchen knife, a blade, a samurai sword, and a machete.
The men - aged 38 and 30 - were taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The older man was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive motor vehicle while licence suspended, use prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, and breach of bail.
He was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Tuesday, April 30.
The younger man was charged with use prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order.
He was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Tuesday, April 30, where he was given conditional bail to appear at the same court on Wednesday, June 5.
