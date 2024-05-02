Immaculate home with space and style

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday May 3: 2 Waterfall Crescent, Dubbo:
If you're looking for style, space and a great location, then 2 Waterfall Crescent is for you. Immaculately presented with an abundance of space, quality fixtures and thoughtful design, this home is positioned in a quiet family-friendly street in the ever-popular Southlakes Estate.
Listing agent Jim Kelly said the home was ideally equipped for relaxed family living. "The four spacious bedrooms all feature built-in robes, and the main bedroom is equipped with a large walk-in robe and a lavish ensuite boasting a double vanity," he said. "The added convenience of a well-positioned office or study near the entry makes this residence ideal for those who work or study from home."
The heart of this home is the open-plan dining, family area, and kitchen, with the latter being a culinary delight thanks to its stone benchtops, island breakfast bar, and Smeg 900mm freestanding oven with six-burner gas stove. A butler's pantry with additional sink, power and bench space amplifies the kitchen's functionality.
Additional living spaces include a separate lounge and an activity room, both designed for relaxation and family enjoyment, while modern conveniences such as ducted and zoned reverse-cycle air conditioning, gas points, and solar panels ensure a comfortable environment all year round.
Transitioning effortlessly from indoor to outdoor living, the large, covered entertaining area is perfect for hosting family and friends with ample space to prepare barbecue meals in the outdoor kitchen which is complete with stone benchtops.
Positioned on an 826 square metre corner block, the property has a double lockup garage and dual side access to the spacious fully fenced yard. With its established gardens, lush lawns, garden shed and shadehouse, the yard provide ample space for outdoor activities and has the potential to add a pool or additional shed (STCA) thanks to power already being available in the yard.
The location is ideal being just a short stroll from Southlakes parklands and walking tracks, and mere minutes from Orana Mall Shopping Centre, childcare, medical centres, and sporting fields. Families will also appreciate the zoning for Dubbo South Public School. This is immaculate home ticks all the boxes for a growing family, delivering a blend of lifestyle and convenience rarely found.
