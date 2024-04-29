Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Crime

Pair arrested after road spikes end chase in stolen vehicle

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 29 2024 - 2:12pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man and a woman will face court following a chase in a stolen car.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.