Pair arrested after road spikes end chase in stolen vehicle

A man and a woman will face court following a chase in a stolen car.
At about 2:10am on Monday, April 29, officers attached to the Orana Mid-Western Police District were patrolling Boundary Road, Dubbo when they attempted to stop a SUV travelling at high speed.
When it failed to stop, police began a pursuit. The pursuit continued through Dubbo to Eumungerie Road, where it was successfully road spiked.
The vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Eumungerie and Warren Road, Narromine, where the driver - a 37-year-old man - fled on foot.
He was arrested a short time later, as well as the passenger - a 24-year-old woman. They were both taken to Dubbo Police Station.
Checks reveal the car was stolen from a home in Dubbo on Sunday, April 28.
The man was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, drive motor vehicle while licence suspended, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, and breach of bail.
He was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Monday, April 29.
The woman was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and was given conditional bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, June 26.
