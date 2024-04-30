The role of community support for local cricket clubs

The Corowa cricket club, winners of this years NRMA Insurance community grant. Picture supplied.

Local cricket clubs would not exist without a sufficient amount of support from their community.



Whether through funding, volunteering, or just showing up to spectate a game, the community of a cricket club plays a significant role in their development and sustainability.

Acknowledging this support in the many forms it takes encourages the community, which is why the efforts by Cricket Australia and NRMA Insurance in this endeavour are so critical.



By helping local cricket clubs overcome their challenges and seek success for their players, the future of cricket and its inclusive culture can be secured.

Community clubs as a heartbeat of local cricket

Cricket is the national sport of Australia and the lifeblood of summer fun. Every year, Australians across the country wait for the new season to start.



This spirit is encompassed by even the smallest and most rural of local cricket clubs, bringing together communities over the common love of our national sport.

Without community clubs, local cricket would not be as widespread and persevering as today.



Fortunately, residents of countless communities bond over their love of the sport, coming out every weekend to support their children, friends, and other loved ones.

Such a strong sporting culture encourages inclusivity and diversity within communities, encouraging any passionate Australian to sign up and join the club.



This can be seen in the rise of various youth and women's cricketing programs across the country, which have been empowered by the diverse teams seen on the national and international levels.

By providing support and time towards local cricket clubs, communities can see their youth gaining a new drive and opportunities to express themselves through sport.



The presence of these clubs means a greater rise in both physical and mental health, as the exercise and friendships built there allow for contentment and joy to arise.

Challenges faced by local cricket clubs

For the smaller or recently founded clubs, especially those in more rural areas, funding can be difficult to come by.



While volunteers can help make up for the lack of hired manpower, equipment and maintenance of facilities can add up significantly.



Without these integral factors, many clubs find it difficult to train as many players as are available, and often not to the standard they desire or as seen by better-funded clubs.

In turn, the challenge of securing facility maintenance can make it difficult to ensure there is regular access to training or match facilities.



This means less of an opportunity for players to gain experience or enjoy the challenge of facing off against other teams.



Grassroots support: The foundation of success

Local cricket clubs face numerous challenges that are sometimes difficult to overcome. Still, many succeed with the efforts of grassroots support.



Everyday Australians volunteering in crucial roles such as coaches, club presidents, or event organisers keep many clubs aloft.



Even the smallest effort of washing kits or helping to carpool players to events helps keep clubs operating optimally.

The work of sponsors is also beneficial to this foundation of success.



This can be in the form of weekend barbecues at matches, where part of the proceedings are used to fund the purchasing of equipment and maintenance of club facilities.



It can also be seen on a much grander scale, with the recent partnership of NRMA Insurance with Cricket Australia offering grants to local clubs across the country.

This grant sees eight local cricket clubs across Australia receiving significant funds through their Community Cricket Club Grants Program (Cricket Grants).



This grant sees eight local cricket clubs across Australia receiving significant funds to help build a more diverse and inclusive organisation for the community.

Ultimately, although this kind of support may come from the top of Australia's cricketing world, it is grounded in grassroots support.



This is what allows this grant to secure the future of cricket successfully.

The role of local businesses and sponsorships

Regardless of whether a local business or organisation is interested in sponsoring a local club for personal reasons of interest, their support is always a great boon for the continuation of cricket.



While many local businesses direct their funds towards a certain cricket club due to a family member or friend competing in the club, many do it due to the pure love of their community and the sport.

Their sponsorship keeps operations running while drawing more attention to the club and its players through branding and advertising.



This greater acknowledgement from the community draws more players in and secures more sponsorships from other businesses.

The support from these local businesses and sponsorships allows for the continuation of the sport, even within schools.



For example, the Dubbo Public School is finding success within the competitive field of education, rising through the ranks and taking on a broader range of rivals than in years.

However, many of these boys are likely competing at such a level due to the local cricket clubs that stand behind them.



Due to the training and dedication of these clubs, which often operate through the financial aid of local businesses and sponsorships, Australia's youths can continue to play the sport they love.

Success stories: Community support in action

When community support is implemented, the results can be astounding and fast-acting.



Just one year after receiving the first wave of funding from the Community Cricket Club Grants Program (Cricket Grants), Secret Harbour Dockers Cricket Club in Western Australia has grown significantly.

Australian cricketer, Cameron Green visited the club to view how the organisation has improved its programs and facilities since the funding.



He was amazed at the inclusive direction the Secret Harbour Dockers had taken about their programs, focusing on allowing every resident to learn and play the great sport.

This includes programs to include players with intellectual disabilities, ranging from Down syndrome to cerebral palsy.



The funding granted by NRMA Insurance's Cricket Grants allows the club to afford sufficient support and equipment to help the unique needs of these players and ensure they play on the same level as those around them.



This success in growth is seen across all of the local club's programs, including the juniors and women's programs.

Such a success story shows how much change can be generated when implementing community support.



While not all cricket clubs will be granted the same funding as offered by NRMA Insurance, many can find greater success through the efforts and sponsorships of the community itself.

No effort is too small to make a change.

Building a sustainable future for local clubs

Change cannot be created without a sufficient amount of planning and engagement from the community.



Building a sustainable future for local cricket clubs means that this planning must be made with long-term effects in mind.



This requires careful consideration of the clubs' needs and what their intended final goals might be.

Once funding has been secured, whether through a grant offered by NRMA Insurance or sponsorship from local businesses, deciding what areas need the most focus and money is important.



Planning out where funds should be delegated ahead of time ensures that the future of cricket clubs remains sustainable and profitable for all involved.

Common focal points for improvement in cricket clubs include:

Better equipment

Building of necessary infrastructure

Continuation of facility maintenance

Hiring of organisation members and cricket experts, including coaches

Creation of inclusive programs

Better advertising for greater community involvement

Each cricket club has unique needs, which can be determined and maintained through community engagement.



Be sure to reach out to residents and learn what they think these clubs need most to guarantee a more sustainable future.

Conclusion

Much like how it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a dedicated community to grow a sustainable future for local cricket clubs.



Through individual and group efforts, such as volunteering and sponsorships, these clubs can maintain their function and prosper.

