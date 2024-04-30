Dubbo snappers to showcase their furry friends in new competition

Everyone can be a good photographer. The important thing is how a photo makes you feel.
This is the message from Jen Cowley, Dubbo Show Society member and steward of the photography exhibition, which has a new category for 2024 recognising photos taken on devices.
"So many people now take photos on their phones," Ms Cowley told the Daily Liberal.
"Digital photography is very much a part of daily life now, and we wanted to reflect that in new categories."
The competition has been revamped with a range of new categories complementing the "tried, true and well-loved" sections.
"We have a specific category for smartphones; it's the first time we've had a section specifically for phone photographs," Ms Cowley said.
"We've also introduced a section for digital art - manipulated and digitally-enhanced photographs is very much its own art form."
For the animal lovers, a new category will reward photographers who take pictures of their pets, because "everyone is wild about their pets".
The crew - including chief steward Jackie Pratten - also wants to recognise children, and a section called Who's Who At The Zoo, will reward photos taken at the Dubbo zoo.
Another exciting addition for 2024 will show what life is like in Dubbo, through the camera lens.
"[This] is a section that reflects what it means to be part of the Dubbo community," Ms Cowley said.
What makes a good photograph? According to Ms Cowley, it's something that moves you in some way.
"As any photographer or judge knows, photography is not necessarily about the technique, it's about what that image evokes in the person looking at it," she said.
"Technically it can be the dodgiest photo ever but if it makes you laugh or smile or cry or evokes a memory, then that is the essence of a great photo.
"We want to encourage people to remember that these days we are all photographers, we all have smartphones, and you can take a good photo - it's about having a heart for the subject.
"We really want to encourage people to express their emotions through the creative pursuit of photographs. It can be very healing, cathartic, emotionally-beneficial to capture emotions in photographs when sometimes words won't do it."
An exhibition of winning photographs will be on display at the Dubbo Show, which will take place at Dubbo Showground from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12, 2024.
Find out more at: www.dubboshow.org/annual-show and buy tickets at www.123tix.com.au/events/40860/2024-regional-australia-bank-dubbo-show
