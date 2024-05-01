Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Magistrate warns about how drugs can make peoples lives 'go to crap'

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated May 1 2024 - 4:44pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo magistrate Aaron Tang has warned a 29-year-old woman about the effects of drugs after she was caught drug driving.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.