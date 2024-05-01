Magistrate warns about how drugs can make peoples lives 'go to crap'

Dubbo magistrate Aaron Tang has warned a 29-year-old woman about the effects of drugs after she was caught drug driving.
Samantha Mary Towns, of West Dubbo pleaded guilty to drive vehicle illicit drug present in blood on Wednesday, April 24, at Dubbo Local Court.
Documents tendered to the court say at 1.45am on Sunday, July 16, 2024 a white Mazda being driven by Towns was stopped by police along Wheelers Lane for a random breath test.
Towns produced a negative result and was then asked to do an oral fluid test which gave a positive reading to methamphetamine.
Towns was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
Towns was asked a number of questions about taking drugs and she said, "I don't, I was around people".
The secondary test returned another positive methamphetamine result.
Magistrate Aaron Tang told Towns that she might not do drugs all the time but it was clearly "problematic" because she had landed in court.
"Even if it's one-off or casual use, it's a problem because it's drugs and this is meth - this court sees way too many people on ice and the people spiral and their life goes to crap," he said.
"This is the start and hopefully the end because you are standing in court."
Towns received a six month conditional release order without conviction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.