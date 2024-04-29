Man 'lucky' to have only hit a mailbox in drink driving collision

A labourer who drove into a mailbox while drink driving has been asked to imagine if he had hit a child or a family member instead.
Jye Leslie Schultz, 24, of Panai Avenue Dubbo, pleaded guilty to destroy or damage property, not give particulars to owner of damaged property, drive with middle range PCA and hinder or resist police officer in execution of duty, at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 24.
Court papers say at 7.40pm on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Schultz was driving a Toyota Hilux along Panai Avenue when he swerved the ute and collided with a steel mailbox.
The force of the collision caused the concreted steel mailbox to be completely ripped from the ground and caused significant damage.
The owner of the home who was in the front yard at the time saw the entire incident.
Schultz made no attempt to stop and give his details to the home owner.
Around 7.50pm the victim contacted police and reported the incident. Police attended the home and saw the damage to the mailbox along with tyre marks leading up to it.
Police were obtaining initial report details when Schultz drove back past the home, and the victim identified the car.
Police caught up to Schultz and activated their warning lights.
Schultz immediately exited the car and began approaching the police vehicle when was told to return to his car.
Police approached the driver's side window and explained the reason for him being stopped.
When police asked Schultz for his driver's licence, he said, "I don't have it".
Police noticed Schultz had bloodshot eyes and smelt of alcohol. They also noticed the car had a dent in the front number plate - consistent with the damage of the mailbox.
Police subjected Schultz to a roadside breath test which produced a positive result.
When Schultz was placed under arrest he became irate, slamming his car door and walking away while yelling profanities at police.
As he went to walk away from the police, they followed him and he turned around, puffed out his chest and said, "what the f--k are you following me for c--t?".
Police informed Schultz he was under arrest and they grabbed him and began to handcuff him.
Schultz tensed up and continued screaming abuse at police.
He was instructed to turn around and place his hands behind his back, which he failed to do and continued pulling away from police and attempting to use his mobile phone.
Police handcuffed Schultz before he was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he completed a secondary breath test and blew 0.108.
Schultz's solicitor Helen Stanbury told the court her client had engaged with the SMART recovery program - a service that helps people with drug and alcohol addictions.
"This all happened because he was driving under the influence of alcohol," she said.
Magistrate Aaron Tang told Schultz that one in seven people die because of drink driving - whether that be high, mid or low-range.
"You are lucky it was a letter box that got taken out and not some kid," he said.
"Think of your family, have a think if you got a call to go to the hospital and your family member is sitting there with legs amputated because someone like you hit them."
Schultz was fined $1300, disqualified from driving for three months, put on an interlock for 12 months and sentenced to a community corrections order six months.
