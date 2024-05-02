Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

'Humour & heart': theatre adaptation tells of gay teen's school nightmare

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated May 2 2024 - 3:51pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The year is 1999 and Year 9 student at an all-boys school, Shannon Molloy, has a secret no one can ever find out.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.