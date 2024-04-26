Arrest at airport in Sydney as part of investigation into drugs in central west

POLICE say a woman has been charged and will appear at court in late June as part of an investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs in the central west.
They say officers attended Sydney airport and arrested a 29-year-old woman at about 10.25am on Wednesday, April 24.
She was taken to Mascot Police Station and charged with supply prohibited drug greater than large commercial quantity; supply prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity; and participate in a criminal group contribute criminal activity.
Police say the woman was refused bail and appeared at Parramatta Local Court on Thursday, April 25, where she was formally refused bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court on Tuesday, June 25.
It follows officers attached to Chifley Police District establishing Strike Force Euroa in September 2023 to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in Bathurst and surrounding areas.
Police say six people have since been charged after vehicle stops and search warrants in the western and northern region.
They have been charged with drug-related offences and remain before the courts.
During the searches, police say they located and seized over 600g of methylamphetamine, as well as cocaine, cash, unauthorised prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, and electronic devices.
The drugs have an estimated potential street value of more than $300,000, according to police.
Police say inquiries are continuing.
