'I'll smash you': Man threatens Macquarie Inn Hotel staff with walking stick

A man has threatened to "smash up" bar staff at the Macquarie Inn Hotel after they asked him to leave the gaming area because he didn't have identification.
Stewart Gray, 42, of East Dubbo pleaded guilty to common assault, use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence and stalk/intimidate intend fear of physical harm at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 17.
Court documents state, at 10.41pm on Saturday, February 17, 2024 Gray attended the Macquarie Inn Hotel and made a beeline for the gaming room, walking past security who were on the door to check identification.
The security guard requested Gray to stop and produce his details, but he ignored security and walked into the gaming room and positioned himself at a gaming machine.
A staff member and security approached Gray and requested he produce his identification.
Gray told the pair he did not have any ID and the staff member asked that he leave the establishment.
Gray exploded and began screaming at the victim, telling him to go out the front to fight and saying "I'll smash you up". Gray continued screaming at the victim claiming to have built the land and everything there.
The victim and the security guard eventually got Gray to leave the premises.
Gray walked outside and continued to behave in a violent and abusive manner, clenching his fists, holding them up in a fighting stance and screaming out.
Gray kept walking in and out of the front door, refusing to leave.
The victim stood in the doorway to prevent Gray from being able to come back inside. Gray approached the victim and mock head-butted towards him, thrusting his head in the direction of the victim's face.
Gray proceeded to use his fist to jab towards the victim's face before grabbing the upper right shoulder area of the victim's t-shirt and pushing him.
The victim followed Gray outside who eventually left the location.
At 12.08pm on Monday, February 19, Gray returned to the pub, carrying a walking stick.
Gray approached the front door, however, the victim who was working behind the main bar saw Gray approaching and made his way over to him.
Gray changed direction and made his way around the front of the premises and down the side towards the side entry of the gaming area.
The victim intercepted Gray at the side door of the main bar area and said, "hey bud, you know you can't be here".
Gray immediately became hostile toward the victim, pointing at him and wanting to fight the victim again.
Gray screamed at the victim "I'll smash you with this", waving the walking stick in the victim's face.
Gray lowered the walking stick and said "I'll smash you up".
Gray walked off towards Dan Murphy's where he shaped up into a fighting stance and began punching a wall.
The victim contacted police.
A short time later, police attended and spoke with the victim who supplied a statement in relation to the above events.
Macquarie Inn Hotel management supplied police with a banning notice to be served on Gray.
At 7.35pm on Monday, February 19, police attended an East Dubbo home for unrelated matters. While at the home they saw Gray and requested he come outside.
Police placed him under arrest and he was taken to Dubbo Police Station.
Gray's solicitor told the court that his client was getting older and he realises what he's done is wrong.
"He's seeking to shift his life around," they said.
Magistrate Gary Wilson convicted Gray and sentenced him to a nine month community correction order.
