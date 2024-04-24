What's on in Dubbo this weekend?

Good evening,
What's on this weekend?
ORISCON (Orana Residents of Indian Subcontinental Heritage) is hosting a Harmony Week Gala Nite on Saturday, April 27. The event will include a range of performances from locals, exciting games, trivia and a feast of flavours from around the world. The event starts at 5pm at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Tickets are available here.
Or at the DRTCC on Sunday afternoon is The Roy Orbison Story. Mark Shelley as Roy Orbison will transport you back in time as you relive the emotion of each of his songs and the stories of his life. The Roy Orbison Story starts at 2pm. Tickets are available here.
What will the weather look like?
Friday will be sunny with a top of 22 degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. It will be followed by a mostly sunny day on Saturday, with an expected maximum of 23 and a slightly warmer day on Sunday with a top of 25.
What else are we looking forward to?
Thursday, May 2, Love and Forgetting - Tales of a Young Mixer at The Establishment Bar
Friday, May 3 to Saturday, May 4 - 148th Annual Wellington Show
Friday May 3 to Sunday, May 5 - Western Plains Jazz Festival at the Dubbo Golf Club
Friday May 3 to Sunday, May 5 - Drama Club Dubbo Presents Bye Bye Birdie at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Saturday, May 4 - Dubbo Farmers Market at Macquarie Lions Park
Saturday, May 4 - Dubbo Uniting Church's high Tea, Round the Kitchen Table at Wesley Community Centre
Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12 - 2024 Dubbo Show at the Dubbo Showground
