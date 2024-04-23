Popular Highway remains open after crash involving two cars

The Golden Highway remains open after a car crash on Tuesday afternoon.
Live Traffic is reporting the crash involves two cars on Dunedoo Road (Golden Highway) between Buninyong Road and Harefield Road.
As a result of the crash which was first reported at 3pm on Tuesday, emergency services and Transport for NSW are both on the scene.
The highway was closed for a short period of time before eventually reopening to the public.
Traffic has been affected in both directions.
Live Traffic is also urging anyone wishing to travel along the road to exercise caution and allow for extra travel time while the clean up of the incident continues.
There has been no confirmation anyone involved has been injured.
More updates can be found on Live Traffic.
