Injuries and position changes not fazing Latrell as Bulldogs prepare for final

Latrell Fing's rugby league journey has had plenty of highs and lows but the talented footballer is putting together a fine 2024 season.
The Tom Nelson Premiership Player of the Year in 2022, Fing was quickly snatched up by the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs the following season.
That was until a broken jaw enter his SG Ball (under 19s) season early.
Following a return to clean health, the explosive playmaker made his way back to Dubbo CYMS and finished the under 18s season with the Fishies.
Back at the Bulldogs and firing, Fing has been a constant presence in the club's under-age side this season.
"That was the plan, I wanted to come down there with no injuries," he said.
Albeit in unfamiliar position, Fing has played at fullback for the majority of his games in 2024 and hasn't looked back.
"It's a new spot this year which I've switched into," he said.
"It's something new and I'm taking on the challenge.
"It frees up my running game a bit more."
Now living in Sydney, the former Dubbo CYMS gun said he won't return home in 2024 to run out for his old club and has enjoyed the opportunity to test himself against quality talents.
"It's been pretty good, I played round one and got injured," he said.
"Over the last few weeks I've been in the side which has been fun, just playing good footy."
Fing was named at fullback originally for the Bulldogs' semi-final against the Sydney Roosters last weekend but was moved to 18th man before kick-off.
Nevertheless, the Bulldogs managed to run away 28-22 victors and book themselves a spot in the competition's grand final.
Set to take on the St George Dragons at Commbank Stadium, Fing was named as a reserve for the match which will kick-off at 3:15pm on Saturday.
In a team littered with Australian Schoolboys representatives and future Bulldogs stars, Fing said it's enjoyable playing in such a strong side.
"We've got talent across the park," he said.
"Our forwards do lay the platform and the backs do their job."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.