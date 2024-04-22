Fuller cements status as one of the best as return to Europe beckons

There may not have been a victory, but Haylee Fuller cemented her status as one of the best young riders in the country at the recent Oceania titles in Brisbane.
The Oceania championships were held in conjunction with the Brisbane festival of cycling earlier this month and the Dubbo Cycle Club product competed in both the under 23s and elite divisions.
Twenty-year-old Fuller has been in top form and contested the road race, time trial and Tour de Brisbane National Road Series Classic while north of the border.
The road race was run over 111.7km and it was extremely challenge with a series of climbs and straights.
Fuller and two of her BridgeLane teammates broke clear as the finish line approached Katelyn Nicholson won just nine seconds ahead of Keely Bennett and Fuller.
Bennett also won gold in the under 23s division, leaving Fuller with a silver and a bronze.
In the time trial, a 20.3km race against the clock for the elite women, the gold medal went to rising star Sophia Sammons after she clocked a blistering 41.1km/hr in a time of 29:17.79.
Fuller collected a bronze in that race as well, with BridgeLane's Talia Appleton edging her out for silver.
Isabelle Rusell, another junior star from Dubbo, also contested the time trial and she finished a commendable eighth overall.
The elite Tour de Brisbane National Road Series Classic rounded out the carnival and Fuller entered the race as the defending champion.
However, she couldn't defend her crown in the 81km event as Western Australian Isla Carr scored a shock victory.
The Dubbo star finished in eighth.
Fuller now sits fifth in the national under 23 competition, impressive given she's just 20, while BridgeLane is number one in the team rankings.
Some rest back home at Dubbo now beckons for Fuller before she heads to Europe for a third overseas campaign.
Having impressed and improved in two previous trips, Fuller will again compete in events like the Tour de l'Avenir de femme, which has been previously dubbed the Tour de France for women.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.