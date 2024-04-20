Eleven people charged as police target organised crime in our area

Eleven people have been charged after a five-day operation targeting organised crime in regional areas.
Operation Viper involved police attached to the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad, with assistance from officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District.
The 11 people were charged with drug, weapon and assault-related offences.
About 11.25am on Friday, April 19, police were called to a home on Sapphire Street in Dubbo, following reports a man allegedly had a firearm in public.
On arrival police located a 49-year-old man allegedly threatening multiple people with a musket.
Police seized the firearm, and the man was arrested without incident. No one was injured.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with seven offences, including possess unauthorised firearm, possess prohibited drug, possess, supply or make explosive for unlawful, use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence and three counts of stalk or intimidate intend fear physical harm.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear before Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday 8 May 2024.
Investigations as part of Operation Viper are continuing.
