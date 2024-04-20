Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Beach's brilliance from the bench and late drama decides one-point classic

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated April 20 2024 - 9:09pm, first published 9:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We're only one round into the 2024 Blowes Cup season but the match of the year may well have been played at No. 1 Oval on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.