Beach's brilliance from the bench and late drama decides one-point classic

We're only one round into the 2024 Blowes Cup season but the match of the year may well have been played at No. 1 Oval on Saturday.
The Dubbo Kangaroos downed Orange City 26-25 in an opening round thriller where the scoreline only told a small part of the story.
A slick and much-improved City side - under the astute leadership of former Shute Shield coach Greg Lee - skipped out to a 22-7 lead by half-time and was playing the far better rugby.
The second stanza couldn't have been more different.
The new-look Roos produced a stirring comeback - sparked largely by the introduction of Tim Beach from the bench - and the hosts took the lead for the first time with just five minutes remaining.
But, the drama wasn't done with there as right on full-time City were awarded a penalty 10m from the tryline, just to the left of the uprights.
The stage was set for Duncan Young to steal victory back for the Lions but he saw his attempt cannon into the upright. City regained the ball but the Roos' defence held firm and the full-time whistle brought great celebration from the players and home crowd.
"How good's footy?" Beach grinned at full-time.
"It's good to be back for 2024."
While the Roos were jubilant at full-time, the City players were understandably shattered.
But Lee cut an upbeat figure and went around and spoke to each of his players. He also defended Young and said the flanker was in no way to blame for the loss despite his failed attempt at full-time.
"Absolutely not," the coach said.
"It should never have come down to that. That's just the luck of the draw and it's certainly not his fault.
"If anything, we should be grateful that Duncan kicked the rest of them (before that)."
Beach had a huge say in the final result.
A Charlie Lawry try shortly after half-time gave the Roos hope but it was when Beach and Moa Kavaefiafi entered the game things really changed.
With half an hour remaining, Beach collected the ball on the wing deep inside his own half.
He chipped for himself, collected again and then showed great pace to beat fullback Harry West and score in the corner.
Jake Styles converted from the sideline and just four minutes later, with the Roos attacking again, Beach threw a brilliant cut-out ball for Kavaefiafi to score on the opposite flank.
Styles, who was another of the Roos' best, stepped up again and his conversion put the hosts up by one.
That seemed like it would be enough, only for the late drama of Young's penalty attempt.
"I know the boys were down in the first half but I could see we had the ability to win it," Beach said, having started on the bench after missing much of pre-season due to injury.
"I was lucky enough to be involved in a few points and to be around the boys and get a win like that, by such a tight margin, it's a credit to us and it shows the courage and determination that we've got in this team.
"There's good things to come."
Beach's individual effort in scoring his try was one of the moments of the match and the Central West representative could only laugh when asked about it.
"I got the ball and I was sort of flat-footed. I saw there was three (City) blokes coming across so it wasn't a one-on-one," he said.
"I think there was a bloke sweeping at the back so I thought I'd put it on the toe and I was lucky enough to get a kind bounce.
"Then I just put on the afterburners to burn the fullback.
"I was fortunate to be quick enough but that was only one small part of that win."
Beach was adamant even when Young stepped up on full-time he wasn't condemning his own side to a loss.
"It's never over until it's over and I've seen stranger things happen than that," Beach said.
"You've always got to be switched on, no matter time is on the clock, anything can happen.
"That's the beauty of this game."
Lee stated he was "really proud" of his side, with West, Dylan Ryan and Axel Leroy just some of the Lions who impressed.
