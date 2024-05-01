'Ride the wave': The ups and downs of running a car dealership in the bush

Dubbo automotive customers are not buying electric vehicles in huge numbers, but one local dealership says the "sceptics" should think again.
"Anybody that's thinking about a new vehicle definitely should drive one of the new electric vehicles ..." Ben Thompson, dealer principal of Dubbo City & Gilgandra Toyota, told the Daily Liberal.
"Even if that's not exactly what you want, I would just suggest to drive it - it's incredible technology."
The local dealership has won a slew of awards at a recent Toyota awards night, and Mr Thompson - who co-owns the business with David Hayes - said it's because of their family values.
The dealership isn't owned by any particular family, but the directors call it a family business because there are so many family members working there.
"There's a lot of husbands and wives or cousins or brothers ... when we talk about family, we just treat each other like that," said Mr Thompson.
"It's a feeling and a culture that we've created. We really spend a lot of time together and we look out for each other."
The family theme runs down to the organisation's customers, with many supporting the business across multiple generations.
"Our business is based on loyalty and reputation," Mr Thompson said.
"The type of customer that we have is someone [who], they buy one car and they just keep coming back.
"They buy a vehicle, they service it, they buy parts when they're due, when their warranty is due to expire or whatever it might be, they come back and buy another one."
Mr Thompson admitted the team doesn't always get everything right, but they learn from their mistakes because "customer loyalty is everything".
Being a country dealership has its own challenges, particularly during times of economic downturn - including drought.
"We just kind of ride that wave and keep our finger on the pulse as best we can," Mr Thompson said.
"What it comes down to is making sure we've got continuity in our staff ... We've actually got a very low turnover of staff and we focus heavily on making sure we've got the right people in the right roles and we give them the right tools they need to do the job."
Dubbo City & Gilgandra Toyota has been named Toyota Rural Dealer of the Year at Toyota Australia's annual Dealer of the Year Awards. They also took home gold, silver and bronze awards in 10 categories.
Mr Thompson said the team "really deserve all the accolades" they received.
"The success of our business is built on the passion and commitment of our people," he said in accepting the award at a ceremony in Sydney.
"Those who turn up every day with a smile on their face, to those who have been with us in tougher times, and to those who go above and beyond - I am thankful."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.