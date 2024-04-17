What's on in Dubbo this weekend?

Good evening,
What's on this weekend?
There will be 30,000 books available at this weekend's Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair. Plenty of bargains will be available, with organisers saying kid's books and war books are in high demand. The book fair will be held at the Dubbo Showground on Saturday, April 20 from 8am to 4pm and Sunday, April 21 from 9am to 1pm.
If you're looking for something to do on Saturday afternoon, head to the Stock Route Music Festival at Lazy River Estate. It'll feature award-winning artists Ashleigh Dallas, The Bushwackers and Max Jackson as well as rising talents Robbie Mortimer and Aaron Jurd. Tickets are available here.
What will the weather look like?
Friday will be mostly sunny with a top of 22 degrees. That's followed by a partly cloudy day on Saturday with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a top of 23 degrees and a sunny one on Sunday with an expected maximum of 24 degrees.
What else are we looking forward to?
Tuesday, April 23 - Youth Week Family Fun Day in at Rygate Park in Wellington
Thursday, April 25 - ANZAC Day talk, Serving Under the Protector, at Western Plains Cultural Centre
Saturday, April 27 - Wellington Rotary Market at Cameron Park
Saturday, April 27 - ORISCON Harmony Week Gala Night
Sunday, April 28 - Dubbo Rotunda Market
Sunday, April 28 - The Roy Orbison Story at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Friday, May 3 to Saturday, May 4 - 148th Annual Wellington Show
