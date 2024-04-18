Perfect blend of history and comfort

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday April 19: 'The Abbey' 24 Dandaloo Street, Narromine:
'The Abbey' is a grand residence located at 24 Dandaloo Street in Narromine.
Listing agent Samuel Shooter said the historic property boasted stunning features along with a total of nine bedrooms and five bathrooms, all spread over an impressive 1091 square metres. "Built with timeless elegance, the home features polished timber floorboards, multiple fireplaces, and claw foot baths with timber vanities, evoking period charm.
"Each bedroom opens onto a front verandah, blending indoor opulence with the beauty of the surrounding landscape," he said. "Additionally, the property includes a second residence with three bedrooms, making it suitable for large families, Air BnB hosts, or those seeking multi-generational living."
With ample parking including a double garage and expansive living spaces, 'The Abbey' caters to luxury, comfort, and functionality and brings together the historical charm and practicality seamlessly.
Its spacious kitchen is flooded with natural light, equipped with modern appliances including a dishwasher, electric oven, and gas cooktop, and provides an ideal setting for entertaining or family meals.
The property features multiple living areas, an outdoor entertaining space with barbecue facilities, and a lovely rear yard with established lawns and gardens.
Complete with a caretaker or owner's residence, split-system air conditioning, and a slow combustion wood heater, Samuel said the home was designed for relaxed country living.
"Other noteworthy features of 'The Abbey' include built-in storage, a powder room, and a fourth bathroom with a spa bath.
"The property boasts separate living areas, a garden shed, and an inviting outdoor entertaining area," he said. "The presence of ornate claw foot baths, fireplaces, and period details adds to the home's character and appeal."
Situated in the heart of Narromine at 24 Dandaloo Street, 'The Abbey' is conveniently located near essential facilities such as parks, schools, and public transport. The neighbourhood offers a blend of historic charm and modern convenience, making it ideal for those seeking a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle.
Built in 1919, the chance to purchase this home is a rare opportunity and is a must-inspect.
