Sophie wants a farmer: Condo calls for young love with 'nothing to lose'

Sophie Trethowan is "searching for love" in a somewhat unorthodox place - reality television.
Having grown up on a family farm outside Rand, Ms Trethowan found herself in Albury one day, casually scrolling through Instagram when a potential love interest caught her eye.
That someone was Dustin Manwaring from Condobolin, the soon-to-be star of the 14th season of Farmer Wants a Wife.
"He actually caught my eye straight away when I saw the applications for the farmers," she said.
"One of my friends was like, 'oh, no, not him', but I thought he looked all right.
"I thought, 'well, I've got nothing to lose'."
Working as a speech pathologist in Albury, Ms Trethowan, 28, said she always dreamed of meeting a farmer and raising a family on the land.
She said her ideal partner would be loyal, fun and easygoing.
"I want that life partner, someone to share the rest of my life with and start a family," she said.
"I've always seen myself ending up back on the farm.
"I had a great childhood growing up out near Rand, and I would love to have the same for my children."
Ms Trethowan admitted that attempting to find love in the cutthroat atmosphere of reality television was "a bit of a bold move", a move her parents weren't happy with at first.
"My parents were a bit shocked and weren't too keen on the idea," she said.
"They were a bit worried about me, I think, going on something like that.
"But overall they've been really supportive. My sister was really excited and a couple of my besties were excited for me to go on the show."
In the season's premiere episode, Ms Trethowan will meet her rivals as they vie for farmer Duncan's attention in a series of speed dates in the Hunter Valley.
Each farmer will meet eight women, narrowing down their choices to five by the end of the episode.
"You only get around 10 to 12 minutes so you have to make a quick, very good first impression," Ms Trethowan said.
"It was definitely nerve-racking, but I just tried to not worry about what was happening around me and be myself.
"I felt confident that I had some similar experience in terms of us both growing up on farms. So when all else failed, I just went straight to the farm talk."
This season features five farmers:
The show is hosted by Samantha Armytage and Natalie Gruzlewski.
The new season of Farmer Wants a Wife will premiere at 7pm on Sunday, April 14, on Channel 7 and 7plus.
