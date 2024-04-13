Gazing into the crystal ball we get some idea of what Dubbo will look like

As the car pulled into the sparking space on Macquarie Street a few days ago we were looking straight ahead at an empty block.
No that wasn't the one where the Daily Liberal used to be, our photographer Belinda Soole, who was driving the vehicle, told me. That's a couple of doors down the street.
I've heard a little about the former Liberal office since I have been in Dubbo and I can picture what it must have been like as I worked in similar newspaper offices in the past. That was before we had laptop computers and smart phones.
Now the old site is one of a few in the CBD that has grand plans for the future.
Just that one alone looks impressive, when you see the proposal for a 15-storey tower - a mix of offices and apartments above retail space on the street.
While work has been delayed on that, there are others.
Like the proposal for a three-storey building at 136 Bourke Street with 16 service apartments, two of which would be accessible units.
The penthouse of the yet-to-be-completed No.1 Church Street, where construction work is underway, sold for a record $1,775,000 in 2021.
You can just imagine how vibrant the city will look in just a few years with the mix of residential and commercial developments.
Over the last week our council reporter, Landy Ruming, delved into the latest development applications that are coming before the council.
Then on Thursday Landy had another story - the first in a series - where she is looking at what Dubbo will look like in the future.
Along with all the changes to buildings in the CBD, there will be changes in how we live.
The first story was a look at environmental policy, and a future that will see more electric vehicles and changes to waste as the community moves to reduce emissions.
The Dubbo 2040 series is a chance to gaze into the crystal ball and get some idea about what sort of city this will be in 16 years' time, which is not a bad thing to do every so often.
Nothing stays the same!
Thanks for reading and have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
