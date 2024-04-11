What's on in Dubbo this weekend?

Good evening,
Welcome to our What's On newsletter, where we go through what's happening in Dubbo and the surrounding towns across the weekend.
What's happening this weekend?
The Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer will be held at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Friday, April 12. This year's dancers are: Alex Ronanye, Sergey Shchetinin, Mathew Dickerson, Jason Dearmer, Joe Williams, Sheridan Wiatkowski, Alex Ronanye and the SJ Shooter team. The fundraising event raises money for Cancer Council NSW. Donations can be made here.
It'll be a big weekend for Wellington, with the annual Wellington Boot. The event kicks off on Friday but Sunday, April 14 will be the big feature. The first race on Sunday is at 12.40pm. For the fashionable attendees, the Fashions on the Field categories will be: best dressed junior colt, best dressed junior filly, best dressed filly, best dressed man, best dressed lady, best dressed woman, best dressed local man and best dressed local woman. Tickets can be purchased here, or via the gate on the day.
The Sing Out dementia choir will be performing on Sunday, April 14. The choir is comprised of those impacted by dementia, their carers, family and friends as well as volunteer singers and musicians. All ages are welcome at the event - which will also be livestreamed. Tickets are available here.
What will the weather look like?
Friday will be a sunny day with the Bureau of Meteorology expecting it to hit a top of 24 degrees.
Saturday and Sunday will also be sunny days with a top of 24 and 26 respectively.
It'll get cool overnight with the temperature dipping to a lot of nine degrees.
What else are we looking forward to?
Saturday, April 13:Eid Al-Fitr Multicultural Gala Day at Macquarie Lions Park
Wednesday, April 17: Aussie FMX Motor Cross Stunt Show at Wellington's Rygate Park
Wednesday, April 17: Aussie FMX Motor Cross Stunt Show at Dubbo's Ollie Robbins Oval
Thursday, April 18: Youth Week Community Family Fun Day at Victoria Park
Friday, April 19: All Fired Up at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Saturday, April 20: Dubbo Farmers Markets at Macquarie Lions Park
Saturday, April 20: Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair at Dubbo Showground
Saturday, April 20: Stock Route Country Music Festival at Lazy River Estate
Let us know
If you've got anything else you'd like to see in our What's On newsletter, email me at orlander.ruming@dailyliberal.com.au.
Have a good weekend!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
