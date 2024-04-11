What's on in Dubbo this weekend?

It'll be a big weekend for Wellington, with the annual Wellington Boot. The event kicks off on Friday but Sunday, April 14 will be the big feature. The first race on Sunday is at 12.40pm. For the fashionable attendees, the Fashions on the Field categories will be: best dressed junior colt, best dressed junior filly, best dressed filly, best dressed man, best dressed lady, best dressed woman, best dressed local man and best dressed local woman. Tickets can be purchased here, or via the gate on the day.