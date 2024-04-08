Daily Liberal
Pump failure sees boil water alert issued for local township

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 8 2024 - 2:52pm, first published 1:20pm
Dubbo Regional Council has issued a boil water alert for properties connected to the Mumbil water supply. This covers the area of Mumbil township.

