Pump failure sees boil water alert issued for local township

Dubbo Regional Council has issued a boil water alert for properties connected to the Mumbil water supply. This covers the area of Mumbil township.
The boil water alert is effective immediately after it was issued on Monday, April 8, with the boil water alert expected to be in place for at least three days.
A failure with the raw water transfer pump between the wells has caused technical issues with the raw water supply pumps and the chlorine dosing pump. This has subsequently created problems with the treatment and supply of the water.
The water supplied is currently not meeting the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines, making drinking water unsafe for consumption due to the potential of E. coli or Total Coliforms within the water supply.
Staff are addressing this issue with the use of chlorine tablets to increase the chlorine content to make the water safe for consumption. As part of lifting a boil water alert, testing will be required to be undertaken and when the results are showing sufficient chlorine content, a separate notice will be provided for the lifting of the boil water alert.
Water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil to make it safe. Kettles with automatic shut off switches can do this. Water should then be allowed to cool and stored in a clean container with a lid and refrigerated.
Everyone, particularly people caring for young children, should be careful to avoid scalding when you are heating and then cooling the water.
Residents are advised to use cooled, boiled water or bottled water for:
Tap water may be used directly for:
If you cannot boil the water, unscented household bleach (containing four to five per cent available chlorine) may be used. Add two drops of bleach to one litre of water (or four drops if the water is cloudy), mix well, and allow to stand for 30 minutes before use.
Alerts have been sent to local households and services, local media outlets, posted online at dubbo.nsw.gov.au and on social media via DRC's social media accounts.
Dubbo Regional Council will provide regular updates on Mumbil's water supply quality through its webpage and its Facebook page. Updates will also be provided to local services and media.
