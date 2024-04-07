Driver dies after crashing into a tree in the early hours of the morning

A 34-year-old has died after a single-vehicle crash 50 kilometres south of Dubbo.
Just after 1.20am on Sunday, April 7, emergency services responded to reports a Toyota 4WD vehicle had left the roadway and collided with a tree along Gundong Road at Obley.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - a man aged 34 - died at the scene.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District have started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
