Don't rely on Facebook! There are ways to support local news

We've been telling the stories of the Dubbo region for 150 years, since 1874.
We love where we live and we're committed to keeping our community informed and connected.
You may have seen our staff out and about taking pics at a local event or at a local sporting match. You may have followed our court and crime coverage or our great Our People pieces.
They get to the heart of what matters to you, our readers, and the people of Dubbo.
But we need your help.
You might have heard that Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is moving to make Aussie news harder for readers to find on its platforms.
Before your favourite local news source vanishes from your feed, there are some things you can do.
You can:
Don't rely on an algorithm to show you real news.
Visit our website now and support the local news you trust.
Have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
