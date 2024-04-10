Fast-paced corporate life inspires brewery's new sour beer

What do you do when the co-owner of a brewery loves sours, margaritas and high heels? Make a beer in her honour, of course.
Devil's Hollow Brewery in Dubbo has developed Running in Stilettos Margarita Sour. The beer is brewed with a wheat beer malt base and is lightly soured. It's spiced with fresh lime and orange peel, then dry hopped with citra and finished with tequila.
Brewer Matt Devenish said the inspiration for the beer, created from the Devil's Lab Pilot Kit, was co-owner Ceridwyn Usback. She was always running in stilettos when she worked in the corporate world, before she traded them in for her brewery boots.
The beer was launched at the recent Beers to the Bush.
Ms Usback said there was no set timeline for how long it took a new beer to be developed.
"Sometimes an idea can come together quickly and you have a finished product after six weeks or you can work for six to eight months on getting a recipe right and putting it on tap," she said.
"The first time might not be successful either; we are always working on little tweaks to take our brews to another level."
The Devil's Hollow always gets its inspiration from Dubbo and the surrounding communities.
But the brewery also developed its new beers based on market trends and what products were selling well in the current climate, Ms Usback said.
"By using our pilot kit it gives us opportunities to try different styles and flavour profiles - then - if successful - look to introduce them on a larger scale," she said.
"It is important to listen to customers and ask them what beers they are enjoying. We also liaise with other breweries to see what's working for them."
It's no surprise that as the Devil's Hollow brewer, Mr Devenish's favourite part of the process is brew day.
"The aroma of the malted grains being mashed and cooked with Dubbo water (filtered) is enticing. It's like you are stepping in the world's best bakery," he said.
"Add some great Aussie hops and it doesn't get much better than that."
Devil's Hollow sells nine beers which are produced year-round. However, there's also a winter and summer seasonal limited edition range, and those that are made using the Devil's Lab Pilot Kit such as Running in Stilettos, Chilled AF! Cerveza and coffee whisky Porter collaborated with Whisky Barrel Coffee co.
