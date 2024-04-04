Who's going to be number one in our top 50?

It's been a huge week here at the Daily Liberal as we've counted down the top 50 players in Group 11 since the year 2000.
Highlighting 10 players day, the list has featured greats of the game and showcased how much talent our region has to offer.
Now, we've reached the top 20 and on Saturday morning the top 10 will be revealed. Be sure to tune into our website to find out who takes the number one spot.
It hasn't been all about the countdown though, as we brought you the news Peter McDonald Premiership clubs have been given a deadline to provide their player numbers. This comes after a number of clubs have been battling to attract players during the off-season.
This weekend also features the start of the Western Premier League football season while Dubbo will also be represented in the $1 million Country Championships Final at Royal Randwick.
