'Absolutely gutted': Western winner scratched ahead of $1 million final

Western Districts heat winner Elson Boy won't contest the $1 million Country Championships Final after trainer Dar Lunn opted to scratch the gelding.
The Lunn-trained galloper was an impressive winner of last month's qualifier at Coonamble, leading all the way to complete a career highlight for his Dubbo trainer.
The four-year-old followed it up with a trial win at Mudgee and the booking of renowned front-running jockey Tim Clark for the final had everything pointing in the right direction.
But a veterinary inspection found Elson Boy unsuitable to race due to lameness in one of his legs and Lunn confirmed on Thursday, April 4, just three days out from the final, he was scratching his contender.
"As you can imagine this is absolutely devastating for his owners and Dar who has put so much time and effort into setting Elson up for this race," a post on the Dar Lun Racing Facebook page read.
"Dar knows this horse inside and out and believes he isn't sound to go around. To Dar, the welfare of his horses is paramount and takes precedence.
"Since the early hours of Monday morning we have tried every form of therapy that you could possibly think of. It's been a rollercoaster of a few days. Yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon we thought we might still have a chance but that feeling was short lived and we are all feeling absolutely gutted."
The scratching means western area emergency Listen To The Band has been promoted to the final field.
Trained by Clint Lundholm at Dubbo, there's some irony around the veteran galloper's inclusion after he was forced to miss last year's final due to an injury of his own.
Listen To The Band will go from gate 12 in the final with Jake Pracey-Holmes taking the ride.
Dubbo will also be represented in the final by reigning champion Brett Robb.
After winning the final in stunning fashion with Sizzle Minizzle last year, Robb will saddle up Gallant Star on Saturday.
Gallant Star, to be ridden by Sam Clipperton, was an $11 chance on Thursday afternoon while Listen To The Band was at $51.
