Warning issued as fears grow door-to-door scammers could target central west

Door-knocking scammers posing as National Broadband Network technicians could be targeting residents in the Central West.
With fibre upgrades coming to Dubbo, the NBN is warning residents that an influx of technicians could provide scammers with an opportunity "to blend in".
The warning comes after an incident in Young, where a scammer requested to inspect someone's internet and charged them a small fee of $6.50.
Through the small fee, the scammers were able to obtain the residents' credit card details and continued to take money from them after leaving the residence.
Tom O'Dea, head of regional NSW NBN, said legitimate NBN technicians will never ask for payments directly from households.
"As soon as someone says they're from NBN and they ask for a payment you would immediately know it was a scam," Mr O'Dea said.
"NBN's customers aren't residents, they're service providers, so telecommunication providers are our only real customers."
Mr O'Dea has been working for NBN for four years and said the Young incident is the first direct example of an in person scam he's heard of during his time.
The Network is advising people to be cautious of scammers claiming to be from the NBN and if approached by someone suspicious, to contact the police.
Mr O'Dea said NBN technicians will never ask for payment and all technicians carry an identification card.
"Customers can always request to see that card before providing any physical access to their home," he said.
The NBN will also not call to offer unsolicited technical support, offer any discount for slow internet speeds, or ask someone to run a "speed test" through websites.
Avoid sharing bank or personal details with unsolicited callers or individuals claiming to be from NBN seeking payment for services.
If someone claiming to be from the Network contacts you and you're in doubt, ask for their details, hang up, and contact your internet provider to verify.
Close to 9000 homes and businesses in Dubbo could have access to five times faster internet as part of a national infrastructure roll-out by the National Broadband Network (nbn).
Up to 4000 homes and businesses are ready to connect to full fibre internet already and this will increase to 80 per cent of the Dubbo local government area by December 2025.
Mr O'Dea said the fibre upgrade program in Dubbo is almost 50 per cent completed.
The higher speeds will cater for people working from home, families streaming and those connecting multiple devices.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.