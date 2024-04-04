What's on in Dubbo this weekend?

Good evening,
What's happening this weekend?
The Dubbo Farmers Markets will be held on Saturday, April 6, from 8am until 12pm. The markets will be at Macquarie Lions Park, but may move to the Dubbo RSL Club car park if it's raining. There'll be a a range of fresh produce, fruit and vegetables for sale, as well as herbs and plants.
If film is more your jam, the latest in this year's Smokescreen series, The Third Man, will be held at the Western Plains Cultural Centre on Saturday, April 6, from 4pm to 6pm. This year's Smokescreen series 'Scene Stealing Style' looks at how art direction, the look and feel of a film can help to tell the story. Tickets are available here.
Or on Sunday, April 7, why not head to the April Sponsors Race Day at the Dubbo Turf Club? It's a chance for the club to thank its sponsors with more than $190,000 of prizemoney on offer across the seven-race program. Bar, Café, Coffee, TAB, and bookmaker facilities will be available. Tickets are available here.
What will the weather look like?
Up to 45 millimetres is expected to fall on Friday and the rain is forecast to continue on Saturday. The Bureau of Meteorology says there will be up to five millimetres of rain on Saturday - most likely in the morning and afternoon. There's also a chance of a thunderstorm. The temperature will hit a top of 24 degrees.
On Sunday there's only a slight chance of a shower. There's a 20 per cent chance of rain. Like Saturday, the temperature is forecast to hit a top of 24 degrees.
What are we looking forward to?
Friday, April 12 and Sunday April 14: Wellington Boot Carnival at Wellington Showground
Friday, April 12: Art Live: On Tour at the Western Plains Cultural Centre
Friday, April 12: Dubbo Harness Racing at Dubbo Showground
Sunday, April 14: Sing Out Choir at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Wednesday, April 17: Aussie FMX Motor Cross Stunt Show at Wellington's Rygate Park
Wednesday, April 17: Aussie FMX Motor Cross Stunt Show at Dubbo's Ollie Robbins Oval
Thursday, April 18: Youth Week Community Family Fun Day at Victoria Park
