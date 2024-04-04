Local faces at the Sydney Royal Easter Show

The 2024 Sydney Royal Show is done and dusted.
It was another huge event with competitions galore as per usual.
The Land was down at Sydney Olympic Park to cover all the action, plus, they were out and about to capture smiling faces at the show.
You can take a look at all those photos we got in the gallery above, or if you wanted to catch up on anything that happened at the show, you can read all our stories right here.
See more photos from the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
