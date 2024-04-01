Coming soon .... the Group 11 top 50

Who doesn't love a countdown?
We certainly do here at the Daily Liberal and as the 2024 rugby league season quickly approaches, we've been thinking a lot about Group 11.
It led us to our latest countdown, the 50 greatest first grade players in Group 11 since 2000.
Starting from tomorrow, Tuesday, April 2, we'll be bringing you 10 players a day as we count from 50 all the way down to number one on Saturday.
From the days of Cabonne United through to those involved with Dubbo CYMS' 2023 premiership victory, there's countless great players who have laced up their boots in Group 11.
We've had outstanding juniors bursting onto the senior scene, and former NRL stars showing they've still got it as they've wound down their careers in the bush.
We've spoken to experts from around the region, done the research, and thrown our own opinion in. It's led us to create a list which we think showcases just how great our region is for rugby league talent.
If you're a footy fan, it's one not to be missed and we can guarantee it will be a conversation starter.
Bring on the week ahead.
