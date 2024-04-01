Discover comfort and convenience

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday April 5: 26 Sovereign Street, Dubbo:
Located near the beautiful Dubbo Botanical Gardens and all the convenience Orana Mall offers, 26 Sovereign Street is your chance to invest in the property market. Whether you are an first-home buyer, looking for a family home, or purchasing an investment property, this tidy home is waiting for you to make an offer.
Listing agent Jim Kelly, from Peter Milling & Company, said that 26 Sovereign Street was a charming property. "It boasts three generously sized bedrooms, with the main bedroom featuring built-in robes.
"There is a functional kitchen complete with dishwasher and breakfast bar which is perfect for meal preparation or casual dining," he said. "There is also two separate living areas, a very spacious and light filled loungeroom which is nestled at the front of the home and a generously sized family room featuring multiple glass windows and glass sliding door which is situated at the back of the home off the dining room."
The interior of the home has been freshly painted and benefits from updated flooring, while new owners will enjoy the added convenience of a renovated bathroom with separate toilet for convenience, and the large laundry with plenty of storage that is located off the family room at the back of the house.
You will be comfortable all year round no matter what season in this ideal home thanks to evaporative air conditioning, along with a gorgeous wood heater in the dining and living room, and two gas points for alternate heating positions.
Jim said once you step outside the home, you will find an easy to maintain block with a spacious yard for the kids to play or for a pet. "You can entertain effortlessly in the large undercover entertaining area that overlooks the large rear yard that boasts established trees and gardens including limes that are right for picking," he said. "The property is equipped with side and rear access, ensuring privacy and accessibility, and a double garden shed."
Conveniently located close to Orana Mall, a medical centre, schools, and parks, Jim said the property was a must inspect. "26 Sovereign Street is an excellent opportunity for the first home buyer or investor to enter the market at an affordable level."
A growing regional centre, Dubbo offers families the chance to enjoy a rural lifestyle within reach of opportunities for education and recreation. Set on the Macquarie River, Dubbo has developed into a hub of employment, education and health provisions for a huge portion of western NSW.
