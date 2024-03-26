Zeb takes seven as Hawks triumph by one run in all-time grand final classic

Shahvaiz Zeb completed a remarkable RSL Pinnington Cup season for Newtown Hawks by taking a stunning seven wickets in one of the great Dubbo cricket grand finals.
Zeb bowled a huge 26 overs on Sunday, March 24, as the Hawks staged an incredible comeback to down CYMS by just one run in the thrilling second grade decider at No. 2 Oval.
After the Hawks posted 126 batting first, second grade's leading wicket-taker Zeb took four early wickets to have the Cougars on the back foot, only for Alex Williams (40) and John Reva to drive their side towards victory.
With eight needed for victory and three wickets in hand, Reva blasted Zeb for a six over mid-wicket top put his side within touching distance of the title. But Zeb, as he so often has this season, bounced back and bowled the Pinnington Cup best and fairest winner for 30 next ball.
What followed was a wicket, three dot balls and then the final wicket, with Jai Bagrain holding his nerve to take the catch off the bowling of Yogi Chawla (3/25) to remove Rory Madden (1). The scenes which followed were something to behold as Hawks players and fans streamed onto the field while their CYMS counterparts slumped to the ground.
Much of the Hawks side was part of the Newtown United side which finished fifth last season and just missed out on a spot in the finals.
This season, the Hawks lost only three times to claim the minor premiership.
With CYMS' bowling attack having been its strength all season, captain Corey Suckling won the toss in the grand final and opted to field.
But for all the talk of the Cougars' quicks, it was off-spinner Jordi Madden who starred with the ball.
After the seamers created pressure and chipped away at the top order - headlined by Harwinder Singh's gritty 38 from 108 balls - Madden ripped through the lower order.
The spinner 5/9 from 7.2 overs as Hawks posted 126 on a slightly rain-affected first day.
While CYMS were pleased with their performance in their field, the final wicket partnership between Md Shoriful Islam (12 not out) and Shahriar Kabir (5) proved decisive.
The bowling effort of Hawks was all about Zeb.
The crafty quick, who has the ability to move the ball while he also changed his pace regularly, finished with 7/46 from his 24-over performance.
As well as removing the top four, Zeb also dismissed Williams and Reva, with the former playing a particularly impressive fighting performance to get his side back in the game.
Chawla played a fine support role from the end and got through 13.4 overs.
The win highlighted another successful grand final weekend for Newtown as the club was also represented by the Tigers and United in the Dawson Cup third grade consolation final.
The club's first grade side also made finals this season.
As for CYMS, the second grade side joined the third grade outfit as beaten grand finalists on the weekend while the first grade side triumphed in the RSL Whitney Cup decider.
The Cougars also won the Dubbo District Cricket Association Club Championship award for 2023/24.
