What is 105-year-old Gladys Williams' secret to a long life?

Wellington woman Gladys Williams has just celebrated an incredible milestone - her 105th birthday!
Ms Williams was born in the small town of Bodangora, just outside of Wellington, in 1919 - the same year the pop-up toaster was invented.
Like her four sisters and two brothers, she was delivered by her own grandmother.
To celebrate the milestone birthday Ms Williams and her family celebrated at Four Cats café in Wellington.
A few days later, she enjoyed a second celebration with family and fellow residents of Maranatha House.
"Turning 105 years old is a rare and extraordinary achievement that deserves recognition and celebration," member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said in a recognition statement to parliament.
"It symbolises a lifetime filled with resilience, wisdom, and a legacy of love that will continue to inspire others for generations to come.
"May your days continue to be filled with love, laughter, and the company of cherished friends and family. You are a true treasure and an inspiration to all who know you!"
Her secret to a long life? Enjoying a red wine after 5 o'clock on occasion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.