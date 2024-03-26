Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

What is 105-year-old Gladys Williams' secret to a long life?

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 26 2024 - 3:52pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wellington woman Gladys Williams has just celebrated an incredible milestone - her 105th birthday!

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.