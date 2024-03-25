Police officer hurt in pursuit of 43-year-old man after alleged business break-in

After a short police pursuit a 43-year-old man was arrested and will face court after being charged with break and enter offences.
At about 5am on Monday, March 25, 2024 police attended a business on Victoria Street, Dubbo, following reports of an alleged break-in occurring.
When police arrived they found a man, who was allegedly unauthorised to be in the rear yard of the business, and attempted to arrest him.
The man jumped a nearby fence and after a short pursuit, the 43-year-old man was arrested nearby.
During a search of the man, officers located and seized a knife and box cutter.
A Senior Constable received a laceration to his arm during the arrest of the man, and was taken to Dubbo Hospital for treatment.
The man was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, break and enter dwelling-house with intent, custody of knife in public place, possess housebreaking implements, and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.
He was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court, Monday, March 25.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established Operation Boa in January this year, targeting criminal activity in Dubbo and surrounds.
Inquiries under Operation Boa will continue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.