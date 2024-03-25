Daily Liberal
Police officer hurt in pursuit of 43-year-old man after alleged business break-in

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 25 2024 - 11:55am, first published 11:54am
Dubbo Police Station. Picture by Belinda Soole
Dubbo Police Station. Picture by Belinda Soole

After a short police pursuit a 43-year-old man was arrested and will face court after being charged with break and enter offences.

