Teenager dead, another critical after midnight crash

A teenager is dead and another is in a critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in the Central West.
Around 12am on Sunday March 24, emergency services were called to The Gipps Way near Burcher, about 50 kilometres south of Condobolin, following reports of a crash.
Officers attached to the Central West Police District attended and located a utility that had left the roadway and rolled.
First responders attempted to revive a male occupant of the vehicle but he died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be in his teens.
A second male, also believed to be aged in his teens, was treated for serious injuries and taken to West Wyalong Hospital before being airlifted to Liverpool Hospital for further treatment.
A crime scene was established as specialist police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
