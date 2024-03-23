Taking a deeper look at the crime problem

Every Monday afternoon since late January there has been a meeting booked into my calendar to talk about crime. Specifically youth crime.
The meetings started at a time when there had been a lot of stories about incidents of youth crime over the previous months, and it came to a head when one of our journalists followed up one of those stories by interviewing a local disability service that had been affected by vandalism.
There had been a spate of stories about break-ins and stolen vehicles. Our goal was to take a deeper look at the issue instead of simply reporting on the incidents after each one happened.
Four stories were planned initially and we are now at the halfway mark, with the first two stories in the series published over the last fortnight.
As the stories were planned and the meetings held each week, with two of our journalists - Ciara Bastow and Allison Hore - reaching out to various sources on the matter, we saw a state government initiative announced, which tied in nicely with the work we had started.
You can read part one here: Will new penalties help terrified locals amidst crime wave?
The second story was published on Thursday and it looked at how the local approach to the problem differed with another NSW town.
It's important for our community, which we want to be a safe one, and it's also important that kids are not left to fail.
It's an issue we would like to hear our readers' views on. You can always comment at the end of the stories on our website, or reach out via email at mail@dailyliberal.com.au.
Thanks for reading and have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
