Alleged cannabis suppliers charged as police find 1700 plants

Two people have been charged after more than 1700 cannabis plants were found in the Central West.
About 5.45pm on Saturday, March 16, police attended a property on the Oxley Highway, Rocky Glen, about 34km north-east of Coonabarabran following reports of the alleged cultivation of cannabis.
During a search of the property, police located a large quantity of cannabis leaf, and over 1700 cannabis plants.
A 31-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were arrested and taken to Coonabarabran Police Station.
They were both charged with knowingly take part-cultivate over commercial quantity-cannabis and take part supply prohibited drug over commercial quantity.
The pair were refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Sunday, March 17, where they were formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Friday, May 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.