Senior cop before the court on child abuse material charges

A senior western area police officer remains before the courts on child abuse material charges.
Mitchell James Maxwell Lucock, 37, was excused from appearing in Dubbo Local Court on March 21, 2024, as Commonwealth prosecutors requested to adjourn the case.
They asked for the extension as "new information has come to light". The application was not opposed by the defense.
Lucock's charges come after a joint investigation by the Australian Federal Police and NSW Police Force's Professional Standards Command.
The senior constable was arrested on Monday, November 20, 2024 and taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with two counts of use carriage service to solicit child abuse material.
His employment status is currently under review and he is on unpaid leave.
The matter will return to Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, April 18.
