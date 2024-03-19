Sleep apnoea machine, fur coat among a swag of odd, stolen items crim tried to dispose of

A woman who attempted to fence stolen property was in custody when she appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
Hope Patricia Nixon, of south Orange, pleaded guilty to receiving and attempting to dispose of stolen property.
According to court documents the stolen property was worth less than $800.
It included a HP Laptop, gold compass, sleep apnoea machine, speaker, car keys, jewellery, a black fur coat, personal paperwork and binoculars.
The belongings were stolen from an Orange address sometime after 10.30am on August 5, 2023.
At some point later that day 33-year-old Nixon came into possession of some of the stolen property.
Police recovered the property from the home of an associate of Nixon's and returned the items to their owner.
Nixon was also charged with failing to appear in court to face a charge of aggravated break and enter. However, that break and enter charge has since been withdrawn.
Nixon's case was prosecuted by a representative from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions who said she's spend five months and 20 days in custody.
"It's the Crown's submission that the [custodial] threshold is crossed," he said.
He said her offence was aggravated by previous offending and fencing enables more serious crimes including the stealing of the goods.
Nixon's solicitor Sarah Ellison conceded the custodial threshold was crossed. She also said Nixon was subject to an intensive correction order at the time of the offence but that sentence has since "run out" while she was in custody.
"She was doing well on the ICO and unfortunately relapsed into old behaviours," Ms Ellison said.
"She tells me she was drug free for a period of 18 months.
"She has had a difficult time."
Ms Ellison said Nixon was released on bail in 2023 and she spent some time in the community and was supposed to go to rehabilitation.
However, she said the stolen items were not of significant value and all items were returned to the owner.
Magistrate David Day agreed with the statement that fencing stolen goods influenced other crimes.
"No receivers, no thieves," he said.
"Receiving goods goes hand-in-hand with the theft of the original property."
Mr Day said Nixon has an extended criminal history but "she has recognised the need for her to undergo rehabilitation".
Mr Day said he would take into account the "lengthy periods" Nixon has already spent in custody after her bail was refused.
He gave her a two-year community correction order.
The conditions of that order include attending full-time residential rehabilitation and abstaining from drugs unless they are prescribed.
He also gave her a two-year CCO for failing to appear in court.
