Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Sleep apnoea machine, fur coat among a swag of odd, stolen items crim tried to dispose of

By Staff Reporters
March 20 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman who attempted to fence stolen property was in custody when she appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.