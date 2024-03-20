'Obscene' plan to bulldoze iconic country pub for supermarket

A proposal to bulldoze an iconic country pub and build a supermarket in its place has left some locals livid.
The Sons of the Soil Hotel in Coonamble has stood in the town's main street since the great depression but could soon face the wrecking ball in a plan one long-time local is calling "obscene".
"The building is iconic, it has seen many generations come and go and it holds great memories for many," Ross Berrymann, who lived in Coonamble for 68 years, said.
A hotel was first built on the site of the Sons of the Soil in 1879. Back then it was named the Hiberian but was soon renamed the Occidental and then in 1889 the Tattersalls.
Sadly, the original Tattersalls burned down in 1929. The current building was constructed a year later, in 1930 for around £13,500. It became known as the Sons of the Soil Hotel in 1984.
The hotel closed in June 2020 for COVID-19 lockdowns and, sadly, never reopened. The building has stood empty since.
The Coonamble Shire Council bought the building in 2023 and plans to repurpose the site for a supermarket development which mayor Tim Horan hopes will bring more people into the town's main street.
The council have already called for tenders to either entirely demolish the building or demolish most of the building but retain the front facade and the veranda.
At the March 13 council meeting councillors also resolved to hold a community auction of all the building's contents with proceeds to be dispersed to community groups.
"I appreciate the history of what the building has been but to go forward we need to really get foot traffic in the main street," Cr Horan said at the meeting.
"I'm not about what the business is, I'm about what's going to bring the most foot traffic to the main street so they walk out of that and walk across the road and they buy a coffee or they buy some meat.
"The history of the building is important but to me the financial viability of our CBD is much more important."
Speaking at the meeting, local Andrew Crawford called on the council to halt its plans to demolish the iconic hotel.
"The Tatts is approaching 100 years old, it is a historical building that has managed to last almost a century without any heritage protection," he said.
"We can't realistically preserve every building in Coonamble but we must save the ones that are worth saving."
John Cooper agreed that the building should not be demolished. He said Coonamble already has two supermarkets and two general stores so a supermarket development would be "superfluous".
"How did we get to a situation where we are now considering the demolition of an iconic and historically relevant building to replace it with a supermarket, possibly of no aesthetic appeal and which is superfluous to the needs of the community," he said.
Shane Swansborough, who runs food distribution business Swanny's Foods, said he was worried that bringing another supermarket into town would impact existing businesses.
"We've got two good supermarkets here at present and two little ones as well... If there was a decision to go down this track to put a third supermarket there... that could cause a closure of one of the IGAs," he said.
A petition to save the building has so far amassed 460 signatures.
"The Sons of the Soil Hotel... is more than just a building to me. It's a unique Art Deco structure that showcases exceptional construction and intricate detailing," the petition's creator Fred Steedman said.
"This would not only erase a piece of our shared heritage but also rob future generations of the chance to appreciate its historical value."
But not all locals are against the proposal. Local farmer Anne Cullen told the council meeting she thinks the building needs to go.
"No-one has come along in the past ten or twenty years to do up the SOTS, it's deteriorated, it's dilapidated, it's empty and it makes the main street look terrible," she said.
"If someone had lots of money to come and do up the SOTS it would be fantastic... It was a beautiful old building but now it's falling down. We need a fresh and modern building there."
