Renewables transmission project faces overwhelming opposition

A project to connect the region's renewable energy zone to the grid has received overwhelming opposition from the community.
Of the 398 submissions made on the environmental impact statement for the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) transmission project, 369 - or 93 per cent - were objections. Only three submissions were in support.
Some objectors, like Dunedoo local Stuart Hackney, own land the proposed transmission lines will pass through.
"The current easement is crossing straight through the middle of the property effectively cutting it in half, it travels straight over our cattle yards which have been established in their current location since the 1960s," he said in his submission.
"Moving all our infrastructure will hamper our ability to access during periods of wet weather and will require the fences to be replaced for stock movements to the yards."
Others took objection to the renewable energy zone project as a whole, citing the cumulative impacts the power lines will have with other renewables projects including wind farms.
"We call on the Department of Planning and Environment to acknowledge that the cumulative impacts are far too great for residents of the REZ," lobby group CWO REZist wrote in their submission.
"The application for the transmission infrastructure by Energy Co for the CWO REZ should be wholly and fully rejected."
If approved, the project will extend from Elong Elong in the west to Wollar in the east and include the construction of 240 kilometres of power lines, 14 switching stations, two energy hubs and one maintenance station.
Minister Sharpe said the lodgement of the environmental impact statement is an important milestone for the REZ.
"The lodgement of the environmental impact statement demonstrates our commitment to ensuring NSW households, businesses and industry can access clean, affordable and reliable energy as coal-fired power stations retire," she said.
"It shows the NSW government is getting the roadmap to renewables back on track, so we can ensure there is enough renewable energy to replace ageing coal-fired power stations."
The environmental impact statement was publicly exhibited between September 28 and November 8, 2023 and the public were invited to have their say.
The majority of submissions, 74 per cent, related to the possible environmental, social and economic impacts of the project. 11 per cent were about the project in general and 10 per cent were about procedural matters including community engagement.
In response to the submissions, Energy Co has made a number of changes to the project including changes to the alignments of some of the powerlines, relocating five switching stations and an additional switching station.
The alignment and design of some local roads and intersection upgrades, including bridge and drainage works, was also modified in response to the submissions.
The Department of Planning and Environment will now review the environmental impact statement as well as the submissions and Energy Co's response to make a determination on the project.
Minister Sharpe said once complete, the 20,000 square-kilometre Central-West Orana REZ will deliver enough electricity to power 1.4 million homes.
She said transmission and generation projects in the zone will deliver up to $10 billion in private investment to the region and around 5,000 jobs at the peak of construction.
"The Central-West Orana transmission project will be capable of connecting at least three gigawatts of renewable energy generated by wind and solar projects, which is enough to power a quarter of the state's energy demand," she said.
